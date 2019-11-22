PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a history making season on the soccer field for the Jesuit High School girls. Senior Callan Harrington and her teammates just capped off yet another undefeated season with their third straight Oregon 6A crown.
The Crusader win-streak reached 58 straight with a three to nothing shutout over up-and-coming Mountainside for the third state title in row.
“It’s definitely crazy,” Harrington said. “I never thought that I would be a three time champion but it is definitely something I think we deserved.”
Harrington notched two title match goals, raising her single-season total to 55 and closing her prep career with 133. Both marks are good for the top of the all-time lists in Oregon.
“It was definitely an independent goal for me but it was also definitely also my teammates, for sure,” Harrington said.
Harrington’s goal tallies surpassed the iconic Team USA and University of Portland star from Hillsboro, Tiffeny Milbrett.
“I try to set my expectations high, and I knew Tiffeny set this record so long ago and I knew that she was a legend and I think I just wanted to be in the same area as her,” Harrington said.
Milbrett’s record stood since 1990.
After club ball and graduation, Harrington will be off to college at the University of Washington, where she’s thinking about majoring in broadcast journalism – although a detour through professional soccer would be pretty cool too, she says.
“I would definitely want to play for the Portland Thorns here, because I love Portland and I love my family so definitely that would be something I would want to do,” Harrington said.
Championship season continues this weekend with semifinal and quarterfinal football playoffs in Oregon and Washington. The Elite Eight will take the stage Friday at 10:30 p.m. for week 12 of Friday Night Lights.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.