(KPTV) - A Lakeridge High School graduate has made it big on the beach, and it may not be in a sport you’d tend to think about.
The last time FOX 12 chatted with E.J. Udo-Udoma, he was just coming off playing handball as a club sport at Oregon State University then post-college with the Portland Sasquatch Club.
Now, the 25-year-old is a full-fledged a member of Team USA and making a run on the international club circuit in the sand.
“After all that I have accomplished over the past five years, it looks like the best is still yet to come and I am just fortunate and blessed that is the case,” Udo-Udoma said.
A multi-sport athlete at Lakeridge High – lettering in football, tennis, wrestling and track – team handball has been Udo-Udoma’s fixation for the past decade.
It has a been an epic global journey for @WeAreLakeridge alum @HandballNinja since we last featured E.J. five years ago @fox12oregon with @thcsasquatch Handball Club.
“We ended up winning the 2016 beach PanAm Championships, the first title that U.S. handball won in 29 years and once that happened, everything kind of exploded,” Udo-Udoma said.
Where has the “Handball Ninja” not been?
“Brazil, Australia, Czech Republic, France, played in China, played in Russia – it was just one of those things where 2016 was really the launch pad for my career and what has happened since,” Udo-Udoma said.
He was named captain of the U.S. group that won the Chinese Club Championships this past June.
“To be able to experience that dynamic and being adored a little bit where the game is much more popular, and then being able to come back to the states and mellow out is just a cool dichotomy I have gotten to experience,” said Udo-Udoma.
But that's not all. Udo-Udoma will compete with Team USA at the Touch Rugby World Cup in Malaysia this April.
