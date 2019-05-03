Lego Lillard: Blazers fan recreates series-clinching shot with Lego video

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Trail Blazers fan has recreated the season’s most dramatic shot – and he did it with Legos.
Jared Jacobs posted a video online this week that had been viewed around 500,000 times times on Twitter by Friday.
He used Legos to recreate Damian Lillard’s series-clinching three-pointer over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Video of the actual shot has been replayed around the world, but never quite like this.
“I probably filmed for like 20 hours. It was probably like 20 hours to customize all the set and mini-figures,” Jacobs told FOX 12.
Jacobs is a professional stop-motion animator.
“When Damian Lillard made that shot, I was like… Now I have to stop everything I’m working on and recreate this,” he said.
This was the moment when @Dame_Lillard officially got me on the @trailblazers bandwagon. I had to immortalize it in Lego. I hope this brings them good luck for the next round. #ripcity #legoluck pic.twitter.com/Uz9bI7sh9I— Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) April 29, 2019
