PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Damian Lillard is again the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Lillard earned the award for the second time this season, this one for the week ending Feb. 21.
The Trail Blazers have won six of their last seven games, going 2-1 on the week, with Lillard posting averages for the week of 36.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Lillard led the NBA in scoring for the week and was second in assists.
Lillard was also named Player of the Week for the conference last month.
Lillard’s 11 Player of the Week honors for his career are the most in franchise history, passing Clyde Drexler who earned it 10 times.
