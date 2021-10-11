PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A professional baseball player with local ties spent the weekend showing some future stars the ropes.
Adley Rutschman hosted a free youth baseball clinic on Saturday at Walker Stadium in southeast Portland.
He went to Sherwood High School and Oregon State, was picked number one overall in the 2019 draft and is now with the Baltimore Orioles organization.
About 150 kids, ranging from five to 12, took at bats and fielded pop-ups. The clinic benefitted the local nonprofit Friends of Baseball, which provides gear and opportunities for kids to play the sport.