McMinnville gamer representing Portland Timbers at eMLS Cup competition in Boston

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An egamer from McMinnville is heading to Boston to represent the Portland Timbers at the eMLS Cup.
Edgar Guerrero is the first eMLS competitor for the Timbers, having signed with the club last year.
MLS launched the eMLS platform in 2018 featuring competitors playing the EA Sports video game FIFA.
This year’s tournament takes place Saturday as part of PAX East, a massive video game convention, and will be streamed on twitch.tv and Twitter.
Guerrero stopped by the KPTV studios for a match with FOX 12’s Nick Krupke before heading east for the tournament. Guerrero said being a professional gamer has gained acceptance in recent years and he’s looking forward to the challenge of the eMLS Cup.
Guerrero’s Twitter handle is @RCTID_Thiago and people can follow @TimbersFC for updates on the event.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.