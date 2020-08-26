LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (KPTV/AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.
Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.
“Some things are bigger than basketball," Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."
Later, the NBA announced that all of Wednesday’s games would be postponed. That includes the Blazers vs. Lakers, with Portland trailing 3-1 in the series.
The league said Game 5 for the Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, and Blazers vs. Lakers would be rescheduled, but a date for those games was not immediately announced.
Magic player and referees were on the floor for the first game, but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
Boycotting what a splendid idea
Bwahahahaha. That will show people. Excuse me while a cut off my nose due to the spitefulness of my face
The Blazers were going to lose anyway.
Dont watch the NBA
Seems like the NBA players are trying incredibly hard to sink their own ship and apparently they don't even know it. Their ratings were in the toilet already because of their "woke" shenanigans. Now this? Maybe, just maybe, they don't like making millions of $$$ a year from fans. I'm sure I don't know
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.