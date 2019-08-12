PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers will tip-off the franchise’s 50th NBA season at home against the Denver Nuggets.
The 2019-2020 NBA schedule was announced Monday. The Blazers will host their first regular season game at the Moda Center on Oct. 23 against the Nuggets.
After that game, the Blazers will hit the road for games in Sacramento on Oct. 25, Dallas on Oct. 27, San Antonio on Oct. 28 and Oklahoma City on Oct. 30.
Some of the hottest tickets in Portland are likely to be against the Los Angeles Lakers – Dec. 6 and Dec. 28 –the Golden State Warriors – Dec. 18 and Jan. 20 – and the Los Angeles Clippers – April 15, the last game of the season.
Portland starts 2020 on the road with a New Year’s Day stop in New York City to take on the Knicks in the first contest of a five-game road trip.
The Trail Blazers will play 13 of their first 18 games on the road to start the season, and five of their final six games at home. Portland’s longest road trips of the season are two six-game junkets in November and March.
All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest or national carriers and aired on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620.
Single game tickets go on sale Monday, September 9.
The full schedule can be viewed at trailblazers.com/schedule.
The Blazers previously announced the preseason would begin Oct. 8 at the Memorial Coliseum. That game will be played on a special 50th anniversary basketball court.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.