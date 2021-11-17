PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a time warp Wednesday in the Rose Quarter. A mixtape memory, city edition jersey night for the Bulls vs. Blazers.
The 1992 Blazers were Rip City’s last Western Conference champs as the ‘Bust a Bucket Core’ was back for more against Jordan and the Bulls after making the Finals as well in 1990 against the Pistons.
Kerry Eggers chronicled them all for various newspapers, now the ‘Dean of Portland Sports’ has written and published a new book just in time for the gift-giving season. “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming The Odds” was released last month.
"I went back to Virginia and talked to a lot of his family, friends and people he went to school with and then it was during the COVID so you couldn't do a whole lot of person-to-person interviews, did a lot of them on the phone with ex-teammates, coaches, competitors, Charles Barkley and John Stockton being two of them and I think I got a good vision of what Jerome was all about," Eggers said.
Kersey shockingly passed away nearly six years ago at the age of 52. Eggers, now retired from the Blazer beat, was asked by Jerome’s alma mater, now Longwood University in Virginia, to work on a book to honor his legacy and rise in the NBA. A second-round pick in 1984, Kersey blossomed for 11 beloved seasons in the Rose City.
“He was the only one, Nick, of that group that didn't make an all-star team like you said but he could have been like you said. It was a great era for small forwards, guys like Charles Barkley and Xavier McDaniel, they had some great ones so he never made it but his teammates considered him all-star caliber," Eggers said.
The book is $25 and all of the net goes towards the Jerome Kersey Scholarship Fund.