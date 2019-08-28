New coaches look to create a new football culture at Jefferson High School

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When the calendar flips to September, it will be time for Friday Night Lights.
FOX 12’s Nick Krupke recently checked out the new look football staff from Jefferson High School, with the help of a newly rested head coach and an assist from a Lillard.
A decade of time has passed since the Jefferson Democrats made the state football playoffs.
“We’re hungrier than last year, because last year we went 2-7, we trying to go 9-0, we are trying to take it all the way,” said Damir Collins.
A culture shift is underway, after a season away from coaching for Don Johnson Jr. Johnson previously led turnarounds at Evergreen, Milwaukie and Madison.
“We’re holding them accountable all the way from grades, to home life, everything, and I think when they see that we care, they get involved quick,” Johnson said.
Houston Lillard, the older brother of Blazers star Damian Lillard, will be calling plays for the Democrats as the new offensive coordinator.
“I know everybody is all, Damian this and Damian that, they see my face and I'm not Damian, but they know I am a representation of him and we are real people, we are easy to touch and that anything is possible,” Houston Lillard said.
It’s the first high school gig for the former college and Arena League quarterback. He said the players have already asked if his brother will be going to the games.
It’s a new day @JeffersonDemos @CoachDonJ returns to coaching w/ a 1st time OC @flyguyhuey5 ‘They see my face and I’m not @Dame_Lillard but they know I am a representation of him and we are real people, we are easy to touch.’ Fall camping @Demosfootball at 10:00 @fox12oregon 📺 pic.twitter.com/Aivf4a1g6q— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) August 29, 2019
“I'm like, man, ya’ll better win some games,” Houston Lillard said with a laugh.
Going form 18 kids turning out to 55, even the starting five from the star-studded Jefferson basketball team have strapped on helmets and shoulder pads for the first time in their prep careers.
“I got two 6-foot-7 defensive ends out of that, so I appreciate the basketball factor,” Johnson said.
Jefferson takes on Southridge when Friday Night Lights kicks off on Sept. 6.
