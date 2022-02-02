New Ducks and Beavers sign on second national signing day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the second national signing day of the offseason for college football recruits and it made for special moments for kids across the metro area.
The Jeff Way flies south to win the day. Jefferson High’s Trejon Williams will be a Duck.
“I really wasn’t planning on it, but God had other plans and I really thank him for that for just believing in me and trusting me, I have some work to do at home,” Williams said.
The four-star All-American safety from the demos was the highest-rated uncommitted recruit in the state who signs on with the flock to keep it close to his nest.
Williams verbally committed to the U of O back in March but wanted to see what Dan Lanning and the new Oregon coaching staff had to offer.
“They jumped right on me when he got the job and told me to trust my heart and I just prayed and prayed, and I asked my parents for guidance and asked God for guidance, And he told me to stay home so I am staying at home,” he said.
Williams also credits his former Jefferson head coaches in putting him on the proper path to success. Shifting focus from basketball to football sophomore year under Don Johnson, who is now Oregon’s director of recruiting, while Houston Lillard led the Jeff program last spring.
Williams is joined on this second letter of intent day in Eugene with Central Catholic pass rusher Emar’rion Winston, who’s brother Lamar was a Duck. Lake Oswego wide receiver Justius Lowe flipped his commitment to Oregon from Utah once Lanning replaced Mario Cristobal. Both are four-star commits.
The Beavers inked a pair of in-state recruits. Running back Jake Reichle out of Lakeridge heads to Corvallis where his big brother Zach starred in basketball. Jesuit linebacker Tyree Blake fires up the chainsaw with a welcome to the dam as well.