PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Carmelo Anthony is off to quite a start with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The newest Blazer was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
For the week ending Dec. 1, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The Blazers went 3-0 over that span.
Anthony scored a season-high 25 points at Chicago on Nov. 25 to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. With his final basket that night, Anthony passed Alex English for 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
News broke Nov. 14 that Portland would be signing Anthony to a non-guaranteed contract. Anthony had not played in the NBA since a brief stint with the Houston Rockets to start the 2018 season.
He made his debut for the Blazers on Nov. 19.
Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and has received Player of the Week honors 18 previous times in his career.
The Blazers next face the Clippers on Tuesday night.
