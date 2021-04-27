EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The University of Oregon announced on Tuesday that following directives from the Governor’s Office fans will not be permitted at the annual football spring game this coming Saturday.
Passes previously claimed for the game will not be valid for admittance.
This year’s spring game, that begins Saturday 2 p.m., will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and also will be available on the radio via Oregon Sports Network stations.
More on Governor Brown's announcement on Tuesday can be found here.
