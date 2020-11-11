PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fans will not be allowed at Trail Blazers games at the Moda Center when the NBA season begins Dec. 22.
The league announced the start date for the season this week, with the official schedule of 72 games to be released at a later date.
The Blazers on Wednesday released a statement saying, “After careful consideration in collaboration with the NBA and public health and state officials, fans will not be allowed in Moda Center for the beginning of the NBA season.”
“With health and safety as our number one priority, we will continue to evaluate a timeline for fans to return to Moda Center, which has not been determined at this time. We will continue to take the lead from the state and are optimistic that conditions will improve as the season moves forward,” according to the Blazers.
The team stated that many safety measures and improvements have been put in place at the Moda Center in anticipation for the return of fans.
Season ticket holders will be contacted by email with more information regarding their tickets for the upcoming season. For more, go to blazers.com.
The NBA finished last season in a controlled environment at Disney World dubbed “the bubble.” The Blazers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, the eventual NBA champion.
'No fans allowed for Blazers games at Moda Center when NBA season starts Dec. 22' Then what is the use of having any pro sports teams at all?
Can't think about them on veterans day, they don't stand for the flag, I don't follow them.
Let me know when Lebron James retires and that might renew my interest in professional basketball, but I doubt it.
