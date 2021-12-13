EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - From Rich Brooks to Mike Bellotti, Chip Kelly to Mark Helfrich, the University of Oregon has hired its third head football coach in five years.

35 years old with his name in lights, Dan Lanning is the next in line at the U of O as the Ducks again go outside of its own box to hire. Oregon alumni and fans hope this shoe fits better than the last two.

Lanning becomes the youngest head coach of a Power-5 program after helping run a recording-setting defense for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“I appreciate your faith in me, and I promise to pay that faith with sweat in the bucket. This place deserves that. We will be built on what we do, not what we say,” Lanning said.

Known as a top-level recruiter, Lanning’s first head coaching opportunity was earned for the married father of three who began his coaching career at the high school level in 2008.

Unlike Cristobal and Taggart, Lanning never called Florida home. He’s an alum of NAIA William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri, and was a grad assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban in 2015 when the Crimson Tide won a national title.

Rob Mullens’ tenure as athletic director seems to be riding on this latest football hire, his fourth on the job.

The Alamo Bowl-bound Ducks just want a loyal leader to continue the trajectory towards an elusive national title.

Lanning’s Ducks will open up 2022 out of conference in Atlanta against Georgia. He is in town until Tuesday before heading back to Athens, where he’ll coach the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve as part of the college football playoff.

The 2021 Ducks have one more game against Oklahoma in San Antonio. Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will lead Oregon into the Alamo Dome on December 29.