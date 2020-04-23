EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is heading to Los Angeles.
The standout Ducks player was taken with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Herbert returned for his senior season at Oregon in 2019 and led the Ducks to the 2020 Rose Bowl championship, with a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin.
He led Oregon to a 29-13 record over 42 career starts with the Ducks.
Herbert is from Eugene.
