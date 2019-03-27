LOUISVILLE, KY (KPTV) - The Oregon Duck’s men’s basketball team is looking to keep their winning streak alive in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks are in Louisville, Kentucky, for the South Regionals. They will take on No. 1 seed Virginia on Thursday night.
The Ducks are a 12th seed, the lowest remaining seed in the tournament, and carrying the torch for the Pac-12.
Oregon’s men’s team has made it to the Sweet 16 in three out of the last four years.
The Ducks salvaged their season with a winning streak that has reached 10 games.
“I’ve never been a part of a drastic swing like this. You know, going from thinking that we’re never going to be in the tournament, that I was never going to play in a stage like this, to making it to the Sweet 16,” said forward Kenny Wooten. “It feels surreal. I’m still trying to take it in one day at a time.”
Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University remain alive in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. Oregon is the lone school with both teams still alive in the tournaments.
