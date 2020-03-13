GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - This was supposed to be championship weekend for Oregon high school basketball teams, but the cancellation of the OSAA tournaments means a sudden end for hundreds of kids dreaming of cutting down the nets.
The Sam Barlow Bruins are one of the many teams still coping with the reality of no more games.
OSAA called off winter state championships due to COVID-19 concerns.
Barlow’s Jesse White was first team all-state and tallied the fifth-most points in an Oregon high school basketball career, which has now come to an end.
“It’s hard to comprehend that it’s really over and we didn’t lose,” White said. “We’re out by default.”
The gyms and classrooms now sit vacant for at least the next two weeks, but the letdown will linger.
“Just knowing that everyone is going through it together. No one wants to go through that. No one wanted it to happen but it did, so just knowing, you look left, you have one guy crying, you look right, you have another guy crying, so you are in it together and there is no shame in it,” White said.
Season 34 for legendary Bruins head coach Tom Johnson ended without a proper ending.
“I thought this was as good of an opportunity that we have had in a long, long time,” Johnson said.
