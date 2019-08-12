Oregon’s Willow Creek team advances in Little League Softball World Series

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s Willow Creek team has advanced to the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series.
The team from southeast Portland is playing close to home at Alpenrose Stadium in southwest Portland.
On Monday, they closed out a strong performance with a 2-0 win over the East Region team.
Addilyn Gates had an RBI in the fifth inning to make it 2-0.
“I was just thinking there was a runner on second and I’ve got to get her in,” Gates said.
Willow Creek is now one win away from a matchup for the championship.
“We’re so excited for our girls, they’ve been working so hard, really years and years to get to this spot, and now to make it to the semi-finals, just very proud and excited,” said Michael Cherry, whose daughter is on the team.
