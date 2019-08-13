Oregon’s Willow Creek team loses semi-final game in Little League Softball World Series

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s Willow Creek team lost the semi-final game Tuesday against the Southeast Region team with a final score of three to two after two extra innings.
The team from Portland and Beaverton played close to home this week at Alpenrose Stadium in southwest Portland.
On Monday, they closed out a strong performance with a 2-0 win over the East Region team, putting them one win away from a match-up for the championship.
The semi-finals game Tuesday started around 4 p.m. Parents, grandparents and fans brought signs to the stadium Tuesday to encourage the players.
“We’re a softball family, both my daughters play and we know some people on the team, and we’re just pretty excited to be here,” Dustin Schellinkhout, a fan, said.
Parents after the game said they’re proud of the team and players for coming this far. Oregon will play a consolation game at Alpenrose Stadium Wednesday.
