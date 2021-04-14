Oregon State alum ready for next level in basketball journey

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - La Salle Prep and Oregon State University alum Aleah Goodman is hoping to hear her name called in Thursday’s WNBA Draft. She is an All-PAC-12 player who is leveling up to the pros after a lifetime of memories and friends obtained in Corvallis.
“The season ended about two weeks ago and I really haven’t been able to put it into words. My career at Oregon State and how much it meant to me,” said Goodman.
She passed on her extra year of NCAA eligibility to chase her professional hoops dream. “It kind of just got to a point where it was time for me to get a little uncomfortable. It was time for me to grow in areas that I needed to push myself and that comes from stepping out of your comfort zone,” said Goodman.
She knows that getting to that next level will be tough, but with the right attitude and drive nothing can get in the way of her dreams.
“This level demands work, it demands just a work ethic and it demands your best at all times so if you don’t have that love and pure joy when doing it, it can be really hard. Just keep working at it. Don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t do something.”
