CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University is putting cutout fans in the stands for Beavers football games this season.
Oregon State, like the University of Oregon at Autzen Stadium, is offering fans a chance to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves or family members to be placed in the seats at Reser Stadium.
The cutouts cost $30 for students, $40 for season ticket holders and $50 for the general public.
Fans who make the purchase will receive a photo of their cutout in the stadium and will have the opportunity to pick up the cutout when it is deemed safe to do so.
Additionally, OSU is partnering with the organization One Tree Planted to plant a tree in Oregon for each purchased cutout. The project specifically aims to reforest lands that burned during the 2017 Umpqua North Complex fire by planting 22,000 seedlings within 135 acres in the Diamond Lake Ranger District.
Purchases made by Nov. 2 will have the cutouts in the stadium for the first Beavers game of the season Nov. 7 vs. Washington State University.
For more, go to shop.fancutouts.com/products/oregon-state.
