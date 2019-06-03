CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Adley Rutschman is number one.
The Oregon State University catcher was picked first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.
Rutschman is the first Beavers player to be selected with the top pick in the draft.
Rutschman, of Sherwood, was the PAC-12 Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year in 2019.
Rutschman just capped his junior season by batting .411 with 17 home runs, 58 runs batted in and a school-record 76 walks. He posted a .575 on-base percentage, which leads the nation, and a .751 slugging percentage.
