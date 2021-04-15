OSU star Aleah Goodman picked 30th in WNBA draft

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State star Aleah Goodman was picked in the third round of the WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun.
The 30th overall selection out of Oregon City won two high school state titles at La Salle Prep before becoming the all-time 3-point percentage shooter in Beaver history. She was second best in the country this season.
The 22-year-old is the sixth OSU player to be picked in the last six years.
The WNBA season tips off next month.
