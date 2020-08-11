PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Pac-12 Conference has canceled the fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press and ESPN were among the outlets to first report the decision Tuesday. Conference officials confirmed it a short time later, stating, "The decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice."
The Pac-12 announced that "when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021."
The Pac-12 previously announced in July that it would be moving fall sports to a conference-only schedule due to the pandemic.
The Big Ten Conference also announced Tuesday that it was postponing fall sports, including football.
Pac-12 student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference "strongly encourages" the NCAA to grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, Pac-12 student-athletes will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services.
“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”
