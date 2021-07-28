Pair of Westview High alums cross paths along journey to MLB

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - It has been a Westview High School reunion on the diamond the past two days in Hillsboro. The home of the Hops is a stop along the way for so many in their journey to Major League Baseball.
You can put it on the board. A pair of Westview High alums as pro ball players. One making his debut with Tri-City out of the University of Oregon, the other a injury rehab assignment from the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kenyon Yovan is now a pro ball player and his family couldn’t be prouder. "It is just a little victory lap right here now so I am just enjoying it, taking in every minute and loving it, loving every second," said Yovan.
Making his minor league debut after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The All-American Duck alum was on the road with the Tri-City Dust Devils as Yovan was just a country mile from his alma mater of Westview High.
"It has been a grind since I have been through high school, you know, Mom had cancer twice and then me not knowing if I would ever play baseball again after my junior year (at the University of Oregon after an shoulder injury), it's something that is so special to me being out here and it couldn't have been better," said Yovan.
It was a dueling designated hitters day with a pair of prideful Wildcats down the Sunset Highway as Carson Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks was in his second game as a Hop in an injury rehab stint from a broken wrist.
“It’s special, you know? Just guys from Westview and baseball in the Northwest, there is a lot of talent up here and getting the opportunity to go out and play with them is really special,” said Carson Kelly.
Mike Kelly, Carson’s dad, is a retiree from Gearhart. The drive over to the yard was much quicker than gassing up the RV to Phoenix to watch his boy play ball. "I was working on his swing in my mind, you are always tinkering with his swing. At the same time, you are just really proud of the man that he has become when you see him sign autographs for kids and give a smile and you can see the reunion of the people he has affected over a period of his career, even though it's been short," said Kelly.
The 27-year-old catcher and second round pick in 2012, was healing up while passing down his big-league knowledge on the Hops. While Carson now heads back up to the bigs, Kenyon and the Dust Devils will be here to meet the Hops through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.