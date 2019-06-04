CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Former Beavers baseball coach Pat Casey will not be returning to the Oregon State dugout.
Scott Barnes, vice president and director of athletics for OSU, made the announcement Tuesday.
Casey announced his retirement in September 2018 after 24 seasons with the OSU baseball team. However, Barnes said he wanted to give Casey time and “leave open a path where he could return as head coach.”
“My hope was that he would return as head coach after taking a break to refresh. Unfortunately, we know now that will not be the case,” Barnes wrote in a statement.
Casey won three national championships at Oregon State. He will continue to serve as an ambassador for OSU as senior associate athletic director.
A national search will be conducted for a new head baseball coach, which will include OSU’s interim head coach Pat Bailey.
After winning the national championship in 2018, the Beavers were the number 16 seed in the playoffs this year, but they were promptly eliminated.
Catcher Adley Rutschman was the first overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
