PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Cambia Classic will be staged one week later than previously scheduled, according to event officials.
The classic, which is the longest-standing non-major Ladies Professional Golf Association event, will now be held from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
As a result of recent LPGA schedule changes, the classic was last hosted in this spot in the tour’s 2004 calendar, according to officials, having previously been played in mid-September in the mid-80s and 90s.
The Cambia Portland Classic is owned by Tournament Golf Foundation and operated by IMG. It the largest annual professional golf event in the Pacific Northwest, and since its start in 1972, the tournament has raised millions of dollars for charities.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.