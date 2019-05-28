PORTLAND DIAMOND PROJECT STADIUM RENDERING

A rendering of a baseball stadium on the Port of Portland's Terminal 2 property. (Image: Portland Diamond Project)

PORLTAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Diamond Project and the Port of Portland agreed to extend the due diligence period for evaluating port property for a possible Major League Baseball stadium.

The Portland Diamond Project announced last November they had signed an “agreement in principle” to develop the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2 property into a baseball stadium.

Terminal 2 has 45 acres of property along the Willamette River, with more than 2,000 linear feet of waterfront area. The site is located on Northwest Front Avenue, just north of the Pearl District and Slabtown.

The group that has been working to bring an MLB franchise to Portland released renderings of the proposed stadium at the time of their announcement last year.

Portland Diamond Project stadium renderings

On Tuesday, the Portland Diamond Project released new information saying Terminal 2 remains the “preferred site for a ballpark and mixed-use development” and “we feel comfortable extending the timeline.”

The Portland Diamond Project will pay the Port of Portland $37,500 for each month of additional due diligence.

In a release, the Portland Diamond Project addressed the potential for other possible sites to build a baseball stadium, saying, “We’re focused on Terminal 2, but we’ll be pursuing all options that make sense until shovels are in the ground.”

