Portland Diamond Project

Rendering of proposed stadium from the Portland Diamond Project. 

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Diamond Project and the Port of Portland have agreed to again extend the due diligence period for a possible stadium project.

In November 2018, the group trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland announced an “agreement in principle” to develop the Port’s Terminal 2 property into a baseball stadium.

In May, the two sides announced an extension on the due diligence period by six months. This week, that period was extended by another six months.

The Portland Diamond Project released a statement saying they will “work with an independent transportation consultant to conduct a transportation study to help better understand the constraints and opportunities related to a future ballpark and mixed-use district at Terminal 2.”

The Portland Diamond Project will pay the Port of Portland $37,500 for each month of additional due diligence, according to information released by the group.

Terminal 2 has 45 acres of property along the Willamette River, with more than 2,000 linear feet of waterfront area. The site is located on Northwest Front Avenue, just north of the Pearl District and Slabtown.

At the time of the November 2018 announcement, the group released renderings of what the proposed stadium could look like in northwest Portland.

Portland Diamond Project stadium renderings

The Portland Diamond Project has signed an agreement in principle to develop the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2 property into a baseball stadium.

