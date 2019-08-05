PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It isn’t summer without softball in southwest Portland and the Little League Softball World Series. Along with it comes some warm weather.
A second straight day in 90s pushes Portland one day closure to the first official heat wave of the summer.
The Little League Softball World Series has called Alpenrose Dairy home for the better part of two decades, it wouldn’t be a wold series without a little heat to greet the players who began arriving Monday morning.
“It’s the ultimate time of year for these players to come here experience the competition, be in the limelight show their stuff for so many people to see,” said Liz Brown with the Little League Softball World Series.
Ten teams from all over the world are now in Oregon for the annual series.
“It is just a special feeling and as a parent you kind of get the goosebumps and the chills,” said Jeffrey Nelson, a coach with the team from the Southwest Region.
The team from Louisiana is making their second appearance in two years. This year they’re hoping to win the tournament. Last year the team played through heat.
“Humidity up here isn’t like southeast Louisiana, so it wasn’t that bad, it wasn’t bad,” Nelson said.
They know warm weather, but they're enjoying the low humidity.
The league says they are taking all the precautions necessary to keep players and coaches hydrated to stay on top of their game.
“This is part of the game,” Brown said. “We prepare for weather situations especially heat and making sure people stay hydrated.”
The first game is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.