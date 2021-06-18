Portland non-profit ‘Friends of Baseball’ getting kids caught up on the diamond

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Before you can play ball you have to play catch. The Portland non-profit ‘Friends of Baseball’ have been making sure that happens for the past four Fridays. Getting kids off their screens to take a swing with ‘Catch with a Coach’ program.
"All of these kids recognize us and they just run up to each of us and go, 'oh my goodness! Coach so and so, I can't wait that I get to see you finally! I am like, oh my goodness, same!," said Anna Perez a coach with the program.
It’s an after school program with the perfect sendoff to summer in the Rose City. Jayden Henderson should know he came up through ‘Friends of Baseball’ as a kids and now sports the title of coach. “Friends of Baseball is near and dear to my heart and it's near and dear to the hearts of these parents and these kids too so I just hope that we can continue to serve in the community and branch ouy and help those who may need a little push to get into little league or to different programs and get some training.”
Passing down that love for the game one kid at a time. “I just love Friends of Baseball because my big brother has always stood up for me and taught me how to play and has been passed down to down and now it’s passed on to my sisters,” said 9-year-old J.T.
