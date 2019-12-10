Portland Pickles announce new baseball team: The Portland Gherkins

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There’s a new pickled baseball team coming to Portland: The Portland Gherkins.
The Portland Pickles announced Tuesday the formation of a new farm team. The Gherkins will be a collegiate wood bat team affiliated with the Pickles. The Pickles are also a collegiate wood bat team that launched in 2015 in the West Coast League.
The Gherkins’ roster will be made up of local players, including NAIA and community college baseball programs, who will play to earn a spot on the Pickles.
The inaugural Gherkins game will be played at Walker Stadium in southeast Portland’s Lents Park on June 5, 2020 against the San Francisco Seals. The Gherkins will play all home games at Walker Stadium, with at least five games against the Pickles.
Other opponents include the Corvallis Knights, Highline Bears and Bend Elks.
The atmosphere for Gherkins games will be similar to Pickles games, with the same food and drink options and all tickets are $10.
The Gherkins also have their own mascot: Lil’ P.
Lil’ P is described as Dillon T. Pickle’s mischievous cousin, who is “often pulling pranks and causing trouble.”
For more on the Gherkins, go to https://www.portlandpicklesbaseball.com/gherkins.
