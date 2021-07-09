Portland Pickles provide path to success for foreign players

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old middle infielder for the Portland Pickles is a long way from home but he’s closer to his dream of playing professional baseball.
Playing for the Portland Pickles in the West Coast League or the Portland Rosebuds in the Wild, Wild West League, Moises Congo is taking the call in the middle of it all this summer in Lents Park. Landing in PDX from Mexico City, Congo was brined with the Picks after being chosen to play ball in Portland from a tryout with the Mazatlan Venados. The Mexican professional team has a baseball city partnership with the 503 after a friendship series began for Pickles Owners Alan Miller and Jon Ryan in 2019.
“We love being able to give them a path to success. I think we have already seen so many of these kids out here get full scholarship rides, there are professional scouts out here that are offering people really big slots so there’s a lot of success coming out of this and it’s great to be able to show kids, hey, if you work hard, if you study, you do this, you have a pathway to getting a scholarship from college and playing professionally in the states or anywhere you want,” Alan Miller said.
After a COVID hiatus, Congo is finally here and the revenge of the Pickles will be headed back to Mexico for another run in late September.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the entire organization because now we have our organization in two different countries and two different cities, both Mexico and the United States, so we can draw players from all over so it is a great advantage for us,” Portland Pickles Manager Mark Magdaleno, said.
Adjusting to the speed of the college wood bat league fastballs is a learning curve just like English as a second language. Congo will level up to be a freshman this fall at Lake Erie College in Ohio to play ball and study graphic design.
