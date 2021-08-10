PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Soccer city is radiating gold after Portland Thorn star Christine Sinclair won the top medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. The Canadian Women’s National Team beat Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw last week.
Sinclair is the all-time top scorer out of both men and women in international soccer.
“Honestly I haven't had time to process it. It's been a whirlwind since that game ended. You know spending a couple days in the Olympic village enjoying it and then enjoying the closing ceremonies and you know I just got home late last night so it hasn't sunk in yet. I'll tell you there's no greater feeling than standing on top of the podium with your best friends with the people that you've experienced all the joys all the lows that sports standing up there listening to the Canadian national anthem it's a moment I'll never forget," Sinclair said.
At age 38, this is Sinclair’s first gold medal.
