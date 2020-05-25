PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thorns players can reunite with their teammates to train thanks to an update in practices announced by the National Women’s Soccer League Monday.
According to the league, all clubs may now advance to “Phase Two – Small Group Training,” subject to state and local government policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Following the advice and counsel of our medical advisors, the NWSL is pleased to be taking the next steps to safely return to competition,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird.
The small group practices are allowed starting Monday and cannot exceed eight players at a time.
Ahead of entering a practice facility, NWSL players much each complete a Pre-Training Assessment (PTA) and have a daily symptom and temperature screening.
Approved facilities for small group trainings include weight rooms, training rooms and meeting rooms.
Under the small group training phase, authorized essential staff members are coaches, athletic trainers, sports scientists, team physicians and equipment managers, the NWSL stated. Anyone present at a small group training is required to take both an Antigen polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and an Antibody (IgG) test prior to attending.
Advancing Phase Three – Full Team Training is possible as soon as Saturday, after five days of Phase Two, if those days of small group trainings are completed without violating any state or local restrictions.
The NWSL provided the following requirements for both phases:
Throughout Phases Two and Three, players are required to arrive in their training gear and wear masks when arriving and departing the facility; shared water bottles will not be permitted, and staff will perform a thorough cleaning after each groups’ use of the facilities.
The following principles apply to all phases of the league’s return to play protocol:
- All activity must follow state and local government and health agency mandates
- Each team must have approval from their medical staff to advance to the next phase
- Teams must limit staff to the essential personnel necessary to conduct each phase of training and competition
- Players will undergo a daily symptom screening prior to entering team facilities
- Players who are fulfilling self-quarantine for any reason are not permitted to train with other individuals or at team facilities
- Players, coaches, and staff who are sick or have close contact with individuals who are sick must inform the team’s Certified Athletic Trainer, stay home, and not participate in training
- All individuals should practice good hand hygiene, and avoid touching their face, nose, and eyes with their hands as much as possible
- All facilities and rooms used are subject to NWSL Standards for Cleaning, Disinfection, and Sanitation
- All facility staff, housekeeping, and grounds crew will be scheduled to avoid contact with players and essential staff
Prior to Monday, the Thorns could only practice in voluntary individual workouts.
Once the team returns to play games, they will have two new jerseys to wear on the field.
