PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns have traded for former NWSL MVP Crystal Dunn.
The club announced the trade Thursday, acquiring Dunn for allocation money, an international roster spot for the 2021 seasons and Portland’s natural first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL College Draft.
It was all part of a three-team deal that also involved the North Carolina Courage and OL Reign.
“We are delighted to add a world-class player to an already talented group,” said Gavin Wilkinson, Thorns FC general manager and president of soccer. “Crystal has proven herself on the international level and been a dominant player in the NWSL for many years. Her professionalism and presence will reinforce and add to the strong culture we have in this club.”
It's a Dunn deal. Welcome to the Rose City, @crysdunn_19!🌹
The 2021 season will mark Dunn’s seventh season in the NWSL. Dunn began her career with the Washington Spirit (2014-16) and played the last three seasons (2018-2020) with the North Carolina Courage while playing one season (2017) with Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League.
Dunn won the NWSL MVP and Golden Boot in 2015 after scoring a league-best 15 goals. She also earned NWSL Best XI accolades in 2015 and 2018, along with Second XI honors in 2016 and 2019.
During her NWSL career, Dunn has appeared in 89 games with 81 starts, recording 32 goals and 20 assists.
“Crystal is a game-changer, and with her intelligence, dribbling, passing and finishing ability, she can unlock a game in a split second, while her defensive qualities and work rate make her as impactful off the ball as she is on it,” said Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons. “She has a winning mentality, a contagious personality full of positivity and the desire to be the best and make people around her the best.”
A member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Dunn has made 104 appearances, tallying 24 goals and 17 assists. She was part of the team that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, starting and playing 90 minutes of six of the team’s seven matches.
