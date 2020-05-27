PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In one month, the National Women’s Soccer League will return to play, the league announced Wednesday morning.
All nine NWSL clubs, including the Portland Thorns, will play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by P&G and Secret starting June 27.
The tournament will be 25 games and take place at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.
The NWSL said fans will not be allowed to see the games in person, but they will be able to watch them all on CBS All Access, with the opener and championship game also airing live on CBS. The games will also re-air on CBS Sports Network.
In the tournament, the league’s nine clubs will each play four games in the preliminary rounds to determine seeding. Then, the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals, when the tournament becomes a knockout competition. The semifinals and final will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, with the Championship match slated for July 26. The tournament MVP Award will be presented then as well.
“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird. “This exciting month-long tournament will showcase our league’s talented players and provide our fans the type of world-class entertainment they’ve come to expect from the NWSL.”
The tournament “allows the league to safely return to the pitch,” according to the NWSL, and will be hosted by Dell Loy Hansen, the owner of Utah Royals FC.
Hansen will accommodate all housing, training and competition needs for the teams. A “NWSL Village” will be created to be a controlled environment.
According to the NWSL, the league’s Medical Task Force, which includes a team doctor from each of the nine clubs, “has worked tirelessly over the last nine weeks, in coordination with public health officials, to develop thorough and detailed medical and testing protocols to ensure the safest environment for a return to play and competition.”
All players and official and essential staff members will be tested for COVID-19 multiple times: 48 hours prior to departure for Utah, upon arrival and ongoing. Temperature readings and symptom review will be required as well during their time in Utah. The full protocols received unanimous support from the NWSL board of directors and the NWSLPA. They can be read here.
The announcement of the tournament came just one day after the NWSL approved small group trainings for players.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
