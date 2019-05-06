PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have acquired Argentine forward Brian Fernández.
The Timbers receive Fernández from Liga MX side Club Necaxa, paying a transfer fee that triggered his release clause.
Fernández will be added to the Timbers’ roster as a designated player, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate.
Fernández, 24, joins Portland with over 130 professional appearances in the top leagues of Argentina, Chile, France and Mexico. He made his professional debut in 2012.
Since the beginning of 2018, Fernández has tallied 29 goals in 44 appearances between Chilean side Unión La Calera and Necaxa.
What does Brian Fernández bring to the pitch? See for yourself. 🤩 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/YhNXjtXtPA— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 6, 2019
“We are delighted to sign a player of Brian Fernández’ caliber, at a stage in his career where we feel he is already a proven player yet still has his best years in front of him and room to grow as a player,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “Brian has demonstrated the ability to overcome adversity during his career and his commitment to the game, his family and his belief in his ability has helped him develop into an exciting, highly skilled attacking threat with very good clubs in multiple leagues. He is a quality player and will add a different look to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Portland.”
Fernández will occupy an international slot on the Timbers roster.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.