PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have acquired a new goalkeeper.
The club announced Friday the acquisition of Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič via transfer from Slovenian PrvaLiga side NK Olimpija Ljubljana.
Ivačič, 25, played two seasons with NK Olimpija Ljubljana, helping the club win both the league and cup title during the 2017-18 season. During that span, Ivačič appeared in 55 matches across all competitions, posting a 0.88 goals-against average and 24 clean sheets.
“We are pleased to welcome Aljaž Ivačič to the Portland Timbers,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “It was a goal of ours to further strengthen this position during the offseason, and this move affords us the opportunity to add to an already strong group.”
Ivačič will occupy an international slot on the Timbers roster, pending a physical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa.
According to the Timbers website, his name is pronounced ahl-YAJH EVE-vah-chitch.
