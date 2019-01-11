PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers selected two players during the first two rounds of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
The draft took place Friday at McCormick Place in Chicago.
The Timbers picked forward Ryan Sierakowski from Michigan State University in the first round with the 23rd overall selection. The club then picked defender Lennart Hein from Saint Louis University in the second round with the 47th pick.
Sierakowski, 21, was a four-year starter at MSU and appeared in 82 matches for the Spartans, recording 33 goals and 16 assists over his college career.
Hein, 24, spent four seasons with Saint Louis University and appeared in 65 matches with 64 starts. He totaled six goals and five assists over that time.
The Timbers 2019 season starts March 2.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
