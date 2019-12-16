PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Diego Valeri’s career will continue in Portland.
The Timbers announced Monday that Valeri signed a multi-year contract extension using targeted allocation money.
Valeri’s list of accomplishments with the club is vast, including: The Landon Donovan MLS MVP (2017), the MLS Newcomer of the Year (2013), three MLS Best XI recognitions (2013, 2014, 2017), Timbers Players’ Player of the Year (2014, 2017), Supporters’ Player of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017), the team’s Golden Boot in four different campaigns (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018), MLS All-Star honoree (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) and 2015 MLS Cup MVP.
“Diego is a Timbers legend and we couldn’t be happier that he and his family will remain in the Rose City,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “Not only has Diego been a leader in MLS over his career, he has become a local icon who is tremendously important to the club, the fans and the City of Portland. We look forward to raising another Cup with him.”
Across all competitions with Portland, Valeri has made 246 appearances (229 starts) and tallied 87 goals and 87 assists. Valeri needs four more goals to reach 80-plus goals and 80-plus assists for his career in regular-season play, with only two other players in MLS history to ever achieve that feat.
Valeri had eight goals and 16 assists for the Timbers in 2019, while logging 2,600 minutes in 31 regular-season appearances.
“I am happy to extend my contract with the Portland Timbers,” said Valeri. “I would like to thank all the people involved to make it happen as I always expected. I have a special mention for Florencia, Connie and our fans who have warmly supported me throughout the years. It’s an immense honor to play for them.”
