PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced the club’s full 34-game regular season schedule for 2021 on Wednesday.
Portland will open its 11th season in MLS on the road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinton Stadium in Sandy, Utah on April 18, due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.
The Timbers will host their first home match of the regular season April 24 at Providence Park against Houston Dynamo FC.
On March 17, the Oregon Health Authority announced that outdoor sporting events will be allowed to have 25% capacity with the Timbers, with fans first allowed back on April 13 when the club plays host to C.D. Marathón at Providence Park in a Round of 16 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match.
In 2021, the Timbers will have at least 10 matches featured on national television, including all three matches with Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC. Of the 24 local broadcast games, 16 will air on FOX 12 PLUS, with eight on ROOT SPORTS. All games will also be broadcast on radio at KXTG 750 The Game and in Spanish on KGDD 93.5 FM/1150 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.