Portland Timbers legend Jimmy Conway dies at age 73

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Timbers legend has died.
Jimmy Conway passed away Friday, according to the club. He was 73 years old.
Conway is one of five people commemorated in the Portland Timbers’ Ring of Honor.
The team said he battled dementia and had faded from public life in recent years. The Timbers described Conway as “one of the most important people in Oregon soccer history.”
“Jimmy Conway was a Timbers legend whose influence was instrumental in the growth of soccer in Oregon. He was admired and respected as a professional for the way he conducted himself at all levels, and had a true love and passion for the game. Our thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives were touched by Jimmy on and off the pitch,” according to a statement from the team.
Conway is described as the patriarch of the Oregon Youth Soccer Association. He was also the first head coach in Oregon State University soccer history, and one of the keys to maintaining the Timbers’ influence between 1982 and 2001.
Before that, he was a Timbers player from 1972-1982. He also spent 12 years among the top levels of English soccer and collected 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland.
The Timbers posted much more about the career and legacy of Conway at Timbers.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
