PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have released their 2020 regular season schedule.
The regular season kicks off March 1 at Providence Park against Minnesota United FC.
The schedule features 17 home games. Two on Wednesdays, 10 on Saturdays and five on Sundays.
The Timbers will have at least 13 matches on national television, including both games against Seattle Sounders FC on May 17 and Aug. 22.
The Timbers open Cascadia Cup play at Providence Park on April 25 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and conclude the regular season on the road against Whitecaps FC on Oct. 4.
Portland will face five Eastern Conference opponents at Providence Park this season.
Fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the first half of the season on Jan. 15.
For more information and to view the full schedule, go to Timbers.com.
