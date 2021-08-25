Portland Timbers stars Diego and Yimmi Chara hold youth soccer camp in Tualatin

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - There was a field full of happy campers Wednesday afternoon in Tualatin. Portland Timbers stars Diego and Yimmi Chara hosted the Chara Brothers Soccer Clinic with Willamette United FC.
The PTFC starters were out on the pitch at Athey Creek Middle School with about 200 kids to dribble, shoot and celebrate the game.
For the two guys from Colombia who now call the Rose City home, their smiles and their style of play is all about spreading the love.
“It is really important because when we were kids we never had this opportunity to share with professional athletes, you know? For us to come here and share with the kids and give our time with them, it is really, really important,” Diego Chara, said.
The Chara Brothers and the Timbers seek redemption this Sunday night at the Sounders. It will be a part of a Portland/Seattle doubleheader from Lumen Field, also home to the Seahawks.
You can catch the Thorns and the Reign beginning at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 12 PLUS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.