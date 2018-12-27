PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have traded defender Alvas Powell to FC Cincinnati in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation money.
The Timbers announced the trade Thursday.
Powell, 24, appeared in 121 regular season matches with 112 starts across six seasons for the Timbers. He joined the club as an 18-year-old from Jamaican Premier League side Portmore United FC in 2013.
He tallied six goals and 10 assists during his time with Portland.
Powell ranks 13th across all eras in club history (since 1975) in regular-season appearances, while ranking sixth in appearances during the MLS era.
“It has been a great pleasure to have coached Alvas this season,” said Giovanni Savarese, head coach of the Timbers. “More than that, it has been a pleasure to get to know him as such a fine individual, and we all wish him great success as he continues his career.”
As part of the trade, the Timbers retain a percentage of international transfer value on Powell.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.