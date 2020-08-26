PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced they would not play in Wednesday’s scheduled match against San Jose.
The Timbers were supposed to take the field for the match at 7:30 p.m. By around 5:30 p.m., the club’s official Twitter account posted a statement with #BlackLivesMatter.
The full statement says: “The Portland Timbers stand in support of our players and their decision not to play tonight. Racial injustice and police brutality toward black people in our country must end now.”
Club statement. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5IaHEeBnSK— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 27, 2020
Earlier in the day, the NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s playoffs games after the Milwaukee Bucks chose to boycott their scheduled game due to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Related: Man shot by police in Wisconsin is now paralyzed from the waist down, family says
The Blazers vs. Lakers games was among those postponed.
Major League Baseball games involving the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners vs. the San Diego Padres were also postponed Wednesday hours before they were set to begin.
There was no word on a date for rescheduling the Timbers match.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
A wanted felon killed by police, the details still pending, and these athletes do a boycott. But since this one is soccer, not many people care.
All before the facts of the case are known. They have an agenda and you can't argue with them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.