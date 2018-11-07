Portland Winterhawks, Sunshine Division team up to let kids ‘Shop with a Hawk’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Winterhawks and the Sunshine Division teamed up to take students on a special shopping spree.
Two dozen students from Chief Joseph Elementary each received $100 to spend at the Interstate Fred Meyer store, thanks to funding from the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club.
Not only that, but the kids received an assist in aisles from Winterhawks players.
The Western Hockey League stars shopped one-on-one with the students as they grabbed clothes and toys at Fred Meyer.
