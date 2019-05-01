PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When Timbers and Thorns fans enter the newly revamped Providence Park, there is one thing that won’t change: The price for food and drinks.
The teams announced Wednesday the concession prices are being frozen across the board from last season for the 2019 season.
Additionally, the Timbers and Thorns are introducing “Park Pricing” games. For matches on Wednesday and Thursday nights, there will be $2 hot dogs, $2 nachos and $5 Coors Light 16-ounce cans.
That will include home games for the Timbers on July 18, Aug. 14, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The reduced pricing will also be available for Thorns matches on July 24 and Sept. 11.
The Timbers and Thorns have been on extensive road trips to start their seasons due to the construction at Providence Park.
The $85 million project will add more than 4,000 new seats on the eastside of the stadium, raising the capacity to more than 25,000 people.
The project also includes other extensive enhancements, including a state-of-the-art video board and scoreboard that is two times larger than the previous board, new LED field lighting, new locker rooms, a new team store, new concession stands and concourse amenities on the westside of the stadium and additional gates.
Providence Park was originally built in 1926.
The Timbers first home game is June 1. The Thorns will make their 2019 home debut on June 2.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.